Pro-DeSantis group launches new ads on Trump's clashes with governors

A super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is launching two new TV ads highlighting former President Donald Trump's clashes with GOP governors in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The two ads from Never Back Down will air in the early primary states, and they suggest Trump is dividing the GOP.

"Joe Biden is destroying America. And instead of looking to America’s future, Trump is busy attacking Republican governors," a narrator says in both spots as images flash on screen from Trump's arraignment in Manhattan after he was arrested for allegedly falsifying business records as part of a hush money scheme.

"Trump? He’s all about himself," the narrator later adds.

Both spots, with are part of a seven-figure ad buy, also feature footage of DeSantis saying, "That is not the way we win as Republicans. The way you win as Republicans is to unite Republicans."

The ad launching in Iowa features footage of Trump criticizing Reynolds, noting he endorsed her in 2018.

"Without me, you know, she was not gonna win. You know that right?" Trump says in the footage.

The New Hampshire spot features Trump describing Sununu, a vocal critic of the former president, as "nasty" and "a little bit cuckoo."

Never Back Down has spent $16.7 million on ads so far in the GOP presidential primary, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.