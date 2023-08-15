New ad campaign touts Biden’s clean energy jobs record

A coalition of prominent progressive and climate change activist groups is launching a six-figure media buy celebrating the first anniversary of President Joe Biden’s signature spending bill, which included measures aimed at tackling climate change and promoting green energy production, NBC News has learned.

Climate Power, a climate campaign that has a slew of prominent advisors including former Obama administration officials and progressives, is joining with 34 other partner groups for an ongoing campaign aimed at raising of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act around the country and in key swing states starting on Wednesday.

A television ad, which will air nationally as part of the campaign, features a woman linking new, “good quality, high paying jobs” in clean energy in Pittsburgh to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Climate Power told NBC News digital ads will also target people in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They’re also buying full-page print ads in one prominent newspaper in each of those states.

In a statement featured in a press release announcing the ad campaign, Climate Power Executive Director Lori Lodes praised the “clean energy boom” that she says is happening in America.

“Investments made possible by President Biden’s clean energy plan are revitalizing communities and bringing back good-paying jobs. It’s imperative that we tell the stories of the workers across the country who have benefitted from the Inflation Reduction Act and make sure Americans understand that our clean energy boom is just getting started,” she added.

Climate Power’s partners in the campaign include Build Back Together, the Center for American Progress, the Environmental Defense Fund, GreenLatinos, MoveOn, NextGen America, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Working Families Party.

Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act as one of their signature pieces of legislation during the two years they had full control of Congress and the White House, employing a procedure that allowed them to pass the legislation with only Democrat support.

The law included new spending to fight climate change and promote clean energy production, but also included other measures on health care and taxes on corporations.

But recent polling from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that only 40% of adults approve of Biden’s handling of climate change, and that about one-third (or less) of adults say they’ve heard at least a “good amount” about a handful of specific provisions within the Inflation Reduction Act (and the law itself).