Kim Crockett, Republican candidate for Minnesota Secretary of State 2022
Attorney Kim Crockett addresses delegates after winning the Minnesota Republican party's endorsement for secretary of state on May 13, 2022 in Rochester, Minn.Dave Orrick / MediaNews Group via Getty Images file

New ad targets GOP Secretary of State nominee in Minnesota

iVote, a group working to elect Democratic candidates for Secretary of State, highlights Kim Crockett's controversial statements.

By Alexandra Marquez

A new ad out today in Minnesota, shared first exclusively with NBC News, highlights some controversial past statements made by the state's GOP nominee for Secretary of State, Kim Crockett.

"Crockett's views are so offensive, they're embarrassing her own party," a narrator in the ad says.

The ad is funded by iVote, a group working to elect Democrats to secretary of state positions across the country. The group plans to spend over $15 million on an ad campaign across multiple states this fall.

The Minnesota ad goes on to highlight comments Crockett made about Somali immigrants in 2019 that resulted in a suspension from the think tank where she worked at the time.

The ad also highlights how the state GOP party was forced to apologize for anti-Semitic tropes Crockett displayed in a video at the state party's convention earlier this year.

iVote has booked over $2 million worth of airtime in Minnesota from today through Election Day, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

They're also working to elect Democratic Secretaries of State in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

Alexandra Marquez

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the NBC News political unit.