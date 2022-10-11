New Democratic ad features critical tweet from Herschel Walker's son

A Democratic group is launching a new ad in Georgia's Senate race, featuring a tweet from Herschel Walker's son alleging that his father was violent.

The Republican Senate candidate's campaign has been rocked by recent allegations that Walker encouraged an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion and paid for the procedure, which Walker has denied.

The revelation prompted Walker's son, Christian, a conservative influencer, to tweet last week of his father, "You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

The tweet is now being featured in a new ad from Georgia Honor, an outside group tied to the Democratic super PAC Senate Majority PAC, which is spending millions on Senate races across the country. The ad features news coverage of Christian Walker's tweet and includes a narrator reading it aloud.

"Six moves in six months, running from Herschel Walker’s violence,” a narrator repeats at the end of the ad, which also referenced past allegations of violent threats from Walker.

The 30-second ad, which will air statewide on Tuesday, is part of Georgia Honor's $36 million-effort in the state to boost Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, according to a press release.