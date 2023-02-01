New fundraising reports show where senators are starting 2024

New fundraising reports filed Tuesday are providing an early look at where senators facing tough re-election races next year are starting their campaigns, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leading the pack of Senate Democrats.

Manchin's campaign had $9.5 million on hand as of Dec. 31, according to the latest report filed with the Federal Election Commission. Manchin has not yet decided if he's running for another term in 2024. Of senators up for re-election next year, Manchin was second only to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., whose Senate campaign had $9.7 million in its account.

Here's how much money the other senators facing competitive races had in their campaign accounts as of Dec. 31:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.: $8.2 million

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.: $4.4 million

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.: $4 million

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: $3.4 million

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas: $3.4 million

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.: $3.1 million

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc.: $3 million

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.: $2.9 million

Of this group, Sinema, Casey and Tester have not yet announced if they are running for re-election.

Fundraising reports can also provide clues about whether a lawmaker is actively gearing up for a campaign or if he or she is considering retiring.

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, for example, has not said if she's running for another term even as other Democratic House members have jumped into the race. Feinstein's campaign raised just $559 during the last three months of 2022, and her campaign had roughly $10,000 on hand as of Dec. 31.