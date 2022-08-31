New GOP group jumps into New Hampshire Senate primary

A new GOP super PAC is jumping into the New Hampshire Senate primary, boosting state Sen. Chuck Morse over far-right retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc.

White Mountain PAC has reserved more than $4 million in airtime in the Granite State, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

At least one ad the group plans to run is focused on the southern border, per disclosures filed with WCAX-TV in Burlington, Vermont. In it, the ad's narrator says: "Joe Biden's failure at the border is literally killing us in New Hampshire" and adds "Senator Chuck Morse is fighting back."

The spot goes on to tout Morse's endorsement from the National Rifle Association and the New Hampshire Union Leader newspaper.

The group was formed Tuesday, per filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The new spending comes less than two weeks before the New Hampshire Primary, where Morse and Bolduc are among the top candidates vying to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

A recent poll from the University of New Hampshire found Bolduc leading the GOP primary field with 43% of the vote from likely Republican primary voters, followed by Morse's 22% (no other candidate finished with more than 5%).

Bolduc has repeatedly made false claims that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, and floated the idea of getting "rid" of the FBI during a debate after the bureau searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago amid an investigation related to allegations of the mishandling of classified information.

Republicans’ hopes of defeating Hassan dimmed when GOP Gov. Chris Sununu passed on running for Senate, but the race is still expected to be competitive. The Cook Political Report rates the race Lean Democratic.