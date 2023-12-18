New Iowa TV ads focus on Haley

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is starring in a trio of new TV ads in Iowa that were launched on Monday, including one from her campaign and two from outside groups.

Haley's latest TV targets President Joe Biden, saying he is "too old" before she calls Congress "the most exclusive nursing home in America." The 30-second spot is running in Iowa, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

"We need term limits, mental competency tests and a real plan to defeat China and restore our economy," Haley says in the ad. She repeats another message from previous TV ads, saying, "We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past with a new generation and a new conservative president."

Haley is also the subject of a new attack ad from Fight Right, a super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The 30-second ad, which is also running in Iowa, accuses Haley of reaping financial benefits from her time as governor and labels her "Tricky Nikki."

"South Carolina. Nikki Haley steered a billion dollars in taxpayer funded handouts to Boeing. Then Nikki cashed in Boeing has nominated Haley to serve on its board of directors," a narrator says in the ad. "Now she’s a multimillionaire. No wonder she’s pushing the woke corporate agenda, open borders, unlimited immigration."

Haley has pushed back on those allegations, and she recently said on the campaign trail in Iowa that DeSantis was "lying" about her on the airwaves.

Haley's outside allies are also hitting the airwaves and targeting DeSantis. SFA Fund Inc., a pro-Haley super PAC, launched a new ad describing DeSantis as "too lame to lead, too weak to win" and of trying to "out-Trump [former President Donald] Trump."

"And the latest polls, Haley demolishes Biden. Trump barely squeaks by and DeSantis doesn’t beat Biden at all," a narrator says in the ad.

The new ads come as campaigns and outside groups have ramped up their spending in Iowa with the caucuses less than one month away.

Republicans have spent a whopping $90.7 million on ads in Iowa so far, per AdImpact. SFA Fund, Inc., has risen to the top spender, dropping $18.4 million on the airwaves, followed by the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down at $17.6 million, and the pro-Trump group MAGA Inc at $11.4 million.