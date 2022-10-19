New Pa. poll shows Shapiro up big and a very tight Senate race

A new AARP Pennsylvania poll finds Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz polling within the margin of error in the state's Senate race, while Democrat Josh Shapiro leads Republican Doug Mastriano in the governor's race, 53% to 42%.

AARP polled Pennsylvania in June, too, and while Shapiro's lead has grown by 8 points since then, Fetterman's lead has shrunk. In June, Fetterman was up six points over Oz, 50% to 44%, and now he's up by just two points, 48% to 46%.

In this month's poll, Shapiro had the highest favorability rating. 50% of those surveyed over age 18 have a favorable view of him, while 33% have an unfavorable view of him.

Fetterman also still leads in favorability, with 46% of those surveyed reporting a favorable view of him and 45% of those surveyed reporting an unfavorable view.

Thirty-seven percent of voters reported a favorable view of Mastriano, while 47% reported an unfavorable view. And, 38% of those surveyed had a favorable view of Oz, while 50% had an unfavorable view of him.

On national figures and issues, voters preferred a Democratic-controlled Congress over a Republican-controlled Congress by two points, which is within the margin of error.

They also gave President Joe Biden a 43% approval rating and gave former President Donald Trump a 47% approval rating.

The AARP Pennsylvania poll was conducted from October 4 - October 12 and surveyed 1,277 likely Pennsylvania voters over age 18. There was a statewide representative sample of 500 people, with an oversample of voters over age 50 and Black voters over age 50. For the statewide representative sample, the margin of error was ±4.4%.