New PAC aims at increasing Generation Z's political clout

Voters of Tomorrow, a get-out-the-vote organization for younger voters, is creating a new political action committee to help it support candidates nationwide it believes are in line with Generation Z's priorities.

The group — known for coming up with innovative ways to grab the attention of young people, like handing out condoms with links to voter registration forms on college campuses in states with restrictive reproductive rights — was founded by California native Santiago Mayer in 2019, when he was a junior in high school.

With the bipartisan backing of Parkland father and gun control activist Fred Guttenberg and former Trump White House official Olivia Troye among others, the organization says it has made millions of voter contacts, and registered thousands of voters ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“Although we’re very proud of what we did in 2022, there is a need to better support some candidates,” Mayer said of the forthcoming “Voters of Tomorrow PAC.”

The group hopes the creation of a PAC will attract donors that may not be on TikTok or Instagram — where organizers say they’ve reached more than 100 million people — but those that have the financial ability to support Generation Z priorities.

Mayer told NBC News he believes getting his peers engaged is only half the battle. “We think this is a good opportunity to really show that Gen Z is building political power. Not only by the number of voters we’re turning out, but the political infrastructure we’re putting together.”