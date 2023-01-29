Much has changed in 3 months, but a new NBC News poll finds plenty is still the same

So much has changed in the nearly three months since the November midterm elections:

Republicans winning control of the U.S. House and Democrats keeping the Senate; former President Donald Trump’s announced presidential bid and special counsel investigation; a special investigation for President Biden, too; the GOP’s chaotic speaker vote — and more.

But our NBC News poll shows little to nothing has fundamentally changed since our last survey right before the midterms.

In our November poll, President Joe Biden’s approval was at 44% approve, 53% disapprove among registered voters.

Now it’s 46% approve, 50% disapprove among registered voters.

In November, 72% said the nation was headed in the wrong direction.

Now it’s 71% who say this.

And maybe most significantly when it comes to measuring the political environment, Democrats and Republicans were tied among registered voters, 47%-47%, on the NBC News’ congressional preference question — per the poll right before an election where Republicans won the House (barely) and Democrats kept control of the Senate.

Now? It’s 47% who prefer a GOP-controlled Congress, versus 46% who want Democrats in charge.

Barely any change.

“The calendar may read 2023, but you’d excuse someone if they continue to see 2022 in the country’s outlook and in our politics,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.