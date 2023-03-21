New poll finds stagnant Biden job rating, low Harris approval

A new poll from Monmouth University finds a stagnant job approval rating for President Joe Biden and a low approval rating for Vice President Kamala Harris, although both still have high marks among Democrats.

The survey, released Tuesday, finds 41% of Americans approve of Biden's job as president, while 51% disapprove, which is only a slight dip from Biden's 43% approval rating in January (though the change is well within the poll’s margin of error). Just over a third of those surveyed — 36% — approve of Harris' job as vice president, while 53% disapprove.

But Biden and Harris still receive high marks from Democrats as Biden gears up for an expected re-election campaign launch this spring. Just 9% of Democrats disapprove of Biden and 86% approve of his job as president, while 76% approve of Harris and 16% disapprove.

“There are some differences between the two, but on the whole, rank and file Democrats seem to hold largely positive opinions of both the president and vice president,” Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said in a statement.

The poll surveyed 805 adults via telephone interviews from March 16-20, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.8 percentage points. The margin of error for the 243 Democrats surveyed is plus or minus 10.6 percentage points.