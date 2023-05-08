IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Joe Biden in Washington on March 21, 2023.
Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images file

New poll the latest to show Biden's approval at all-time low

A new poll gives Biden low marks on the economy and on mental fitness to serve as president.

By Ben Kamisar

Two polls in recent weeks show President Joe Biden's approval rating at an all time low shortly after he officially announced his re-election bid.

The new Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday pegs Biden at 36% approval and 56% approval, slightly below than the previous low of 37% (a difference well within the margin of error).

That comes about two weeks after Gallup's 37% approval rating fell below Biden's all-time low in its polling too.

Both polls are below other recent findings for Biden — the late April NBC News poll found Biden's approval rating at 41%, and Biden's average approval rating is 42.5% in 538's average of recent polling.

But the Post-ABC included other troubling findings for Biden against the backdrop of his newly announced re-election bid.

  • His approval rating among those under 30 years old stood at 26%.
  • 54% of adults said former President Donald Trump handled the economy better during his presidency than Biden is now (36% chose Biden).
  • While a majority of adults said Trump is mentally sharp and physically healthy enough to serve as president, just a third said the same about Biden.
  • And 44% said they'd “definitely” or “probably” choose Trump in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup against Biden, who got support from 38% (that lead is within the poll's margin of error, and critically, 18% of respondents said they were undecided or supporting someone else).

Biden sought to address the questions about his age during a recent interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

“I’ve acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” he said. “I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as effective.”

