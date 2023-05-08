New poll the latest to show Biden's approval at all-time low

Two polls in recent weeks show President Joe Biden's approval rating at an all time low shortly after he officially announced his re-election bid.

The new Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday pegs Biden at 36% approval and 56% approval, slightly below than the previous low of 37% (a difference well within the margin of error).

That comes about two weeks after Gallup's 37% approval rating fell below Biden's all-time low in its polling too.

Both polls are below other recent findings for Biden — the late April NBC News poll found Biden's approval rating at 41%, and Biden's average approval rating is 42.5% in 538's average of recent polling.

But the Post-ABC included other troubling findings for Biden against the backdrop of his newly announced re-election bid.

His approval rating among those under 30 years old stood at 26%.

54% of adults said former President Donald Trump handled the economy better during his presidency than Biden is now (36% chose Biden).

While a majority of adults said Trump is mentally sharp and physically healthy enough to serve as president, just a third said the same about Biden.

And 44% said they'd “definitely” or “probably” choose Trump in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup against Biden, who got support from 38% (that lead is within the poll's margin of error, and critically, 18% of respondents said they were undecided or supporting someone else).

Biden sought to address the questions about his age during a recent interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

“I’ve acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” he said. “I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as effective.”