A U.S Supreme Court Police officer stands guard outside the Supreme Court on June 13, 2022.Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP

New poll: Majority of Americans oppose Supreme Court ruling on abortion

The decision is supported by 77% of Republicans but most independents oppose it.

By Mark Murray


A new NPR/PBS/Marist poll finds that a majority of Americans — 56% — say they oppose the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a right to an abortion in the country, versus 40% who support the ruling. 

That’s nearly identical to a CBS poll released over the weekend showing 59% disapproving of the decision. 

The NPR/PBS/Marist poll — conducted June 24-25, so in the aftermath of the court’s ruling — finds majorities of Democrats (88%) and independents (53%) opposing the ruling, while a majority of Republicans (77%) say they support it.

In addition, the poll has majorities of women (59%), men (54%), non-whites (60%), whites (54%), those under 45 (60%) and those 45 and older (54%) opposing the court’s decision. 

But notably, three-quarters of self-described white evangelical Christians (75%) say they support the decision. 

And the NPR/PBS/Marist poll has President Joe Biden’s approval rating at 40%, while it has Democrats leading Republicans on the congressional generic ballot by 7 points among registered voters, 48%-41%. 

The NPR/PBS/Marist poll was conducted June 24-25 of 941 adults, and has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 4.9 percentage points.

