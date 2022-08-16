New poll of N.H. GOP primary voters shows big lead in Senate , close race in 1st District

A new poll of New Hampshire registered Republican voters shows a tight race for the state's marquee House primary, but a big lead in the pivotal Senate primary.

In the Senate race, retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc wins 32% support in the new Saint Anselm College poll, with state Sen. Chuck Morse at 16%. No other candidate scored above 4% — former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and cryptocurrency investor Bruce Fenton tie at that mark, with entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani at 2%.

Morse wasn't on the debate stage this past weekend, where Bolduc, Smith and Fenton raced to the right to criticize the FBI and cast doubt on the 2020 election results. The winner goes on to face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

The poll found a much closer race in the state's 1st District primary, where Republicans are battling for the right to take on Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas. Matt Mowers, who lost to Pappas in the 2020 general election, leads the poll with 25%, but former Trump administration assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt follows close behind at 21%. No other candidate finishes with a double-digit amount of the vote.

Saint Anselm College polled 1,898 registered voters by phone between Aug. 9 and 11. The margin-of-error for Republican voters is +/- 3.4%.