New poll shows approval of Supreme Court dipping

Forty-one percent of Americans approve of the job the Supreme Court is doing, while 59% do not approve, according to a new poll from the Marquette University Law School.

The court's approval rating is down from March, when 44% of Americans approved of the court, and even further down from January, when 47% of people approved of the court.

The poll also found that Democrats are more likely to disapprove of the court, while Republicans are more likely to give the court a thumbs up. The numbers aren't at a record-low for the court, but they have dipped, after a brief recovery, back toward a low point set last year after the Dobbs decision opened a path for states to enact bans on abortion.

In the new poll, 60% of Republicans surveyed approved of the job the Supreme Court is doing, while 40% disapproved. At the same time, just 24% of Democrats approved of the court and 76% disapproved. Among independents, 34% said they approve of the job the Supreme Court is doing and 65% said they disapprove.

The poll also asked respondents about whether they had read or head about recent reports from ProPublica regarding Justice Clarence Thomas and the fact that he did not report certain travel expenses or real estate purchases paid by others on his financial disclosure forms.

Thirty-three percent of those surveyed said they had heard a lot about these reports, 32% said they'd heard a bit about these reports and 35% said they'd heard nothing at all.

The answers to questions about the news surrounding Justice Thomas were also split along party lines.

Just 26% of Republicans said they'd read or heard "a lot" about the recent revelations about Thomas, while 49% of Democrats said the same.

And, just 14% of independents said they'd heard a lot about the Thomas news, while 60% of independents heard nothing at all about the recents media reports about Thomas.

Marquette's poll was conducted from May 8 - May 18, 2023, and surveyed 1,010 adults nationwide. The poll was conducted online with a margin of error +/-3.7 percentage points.