New poll shows DeSantis faring better than Trump against Biden

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is tied with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup according to a new national poll by Marquette University Law School, which shows the Republican faring significantly better than former President Donald Trump against Biden

DeSantis and Biden are tied at 42% among registered voters in the national poll, with 11% saying they would vote for someone else and 4% saying they wouldn't vote.

By comparison, Biden leads Trump by a margin of 44%-34%, with 19% saying they'd vote for someone else and 4% saying they wouldn't vote.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4% among registered voters.

A lackluster performance by Trump's handpicked candidates in November's midterm elections has helped stoke questions among Republicans about whether Trump is the right standard bearer for the party moving forward. He announced his presidential bid last month, but many Republican politicians have kept the door open about potential bids of their own.

Still, 55% of Republican and Republican-leaning registered voters say they want to see Trump run for president again, compared to 45% who say they do not. That's down from the poll's recent high of 64%

DeSantis has a net favorable rating of +48 among those Republicans and Republican leaners (57% have a favorable opinion of him, 9% have an unfavorable opinion and 34% say they haven't heard enough to render an opinion). But among the same group, Trump has a higher overall favorable rating of 70%, with 29% viewing him unfavorably and only 1% saying they don't know enough.

Biden's job approval in the new poll among all adults is at 45%, with 55% disapproving.

Broadly, the poll also found that Republicans were overall less likely to be confident that the election results in 2022 and 2020 were accurately cast and counted than Democrats and independents.