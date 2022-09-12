New poll shows tight Ohio Senate race

The Ohio Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance is virtually tied, according to a new poll released Sunday.

The survey from USA Today Network Ohio/Suffolk University shows the race within the margin of error, with 47% of likely voters backing Ryan and 46% backing Vance. Roughly 6% were undecided.

The poll also found Ryan had a higher net favorability rating, while voters were split over Vance, a venture capitalist and well-known author of "Hillbilly Elegy." More than a quarter of those surveyed had an unfavorable view of Ryan, while 46% had a favorable view, and 20% were undecided. Vance had a 42% favorable rating and a 42% unfavorable rating.

That close Senate margin comes despite voters voicing negative views about President Joe Biden, with 53% of voters viewing Biden unfavorably and 41% viewing favorably. Biden lost Ohio by 8 points in 2020.

Since the May 3 primary, Ryan has vastly outspent Vance on the airwaves, spending $13.9 million on ads, per AdImpact, to Vance's $629,000. Vance has teamed up with the National Republican Senatorial Committee for an additional $1.6 million on the airwaves.

The poll surveyed 500 likely voters from Sept. 5-7 via live telephone interviews. The margin of error was +/- 4.4 percentage points.