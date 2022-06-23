New Shapiro ad tags Doug Mastriano as 'extreme'

A new TV ad from Democrat Josh Shapiro’s gubernatorial campaign labels his GOP opponent, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, as “extreme and way too risky for Pennsylvania.”

The minute-long spot from Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, highlight’s Mastriano’s far-right positions, including his support for abortion bans without exceptions; rolling back the legalization of gay marriage; his comments that climate change is “fake science;” and his assertion that, as governor, he could decertify voting machines.

The ad also highlights Mastriano’s presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, showing footage of the attack and an image of Mastriano passing through breached barricades (Mastriano has said he left before the riot).

The new ad comes as an AARP Pennsylvania poll shows a tight race for governor, with Shapiro leading Mastriano 49% to 46%.

The poll, conducted by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research, surveyed 500 likely voters from June 12-19 via phone interviews and text-to-web surveys . The margin of error is +/- 4.4 percentage points.