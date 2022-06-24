New super PAC attacks Eric Greitens in Missouri Senate race

A new GOP super PAC is hitting the airwaves attacking former GOP Gov. Eric Greitens, a top contender in Missouri's open Senate race, ahead of the state's Aug. 2 primary.

The group, known as Show Me Values, is funded by GOP donors based in Missouri, Politico reported Thursday, and has reserved $1 million worth of airtime from Friday through July 4, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

A 30-second ad from Show Me Values that launched Friday highlights Greitens' past scandals, as well as recent allegations of domestic abuse from Greitens' ex-wife. The former governor, who left office in 2018 amid multiple scandals, has denied the allegations.

"Thought it was over," a narrator says in the 30-second ad, setting up news coverage of Greitens' resignation. "Now there’s more about Eric Greitens," the narrator ads, as coverage of Greitens' ex-wife's allegations plays on screen.

"Scandals, felony charges, physical abuse allegations. That’s not conservative, but it is the real Eric Greitens," the narrator says.

Greitens responded to news of the new outside group in a Thursday tweet, writing "Allies to RINOs Mitch McConnell and John Boehner are behind these disgusting lies."

The new ad also comes after Greitens this week released a controversial web video showing him "going RINO hunting," or Republicans in Name Only, while holding a shotgun and busting into a home with armed men in tactical gear.

Greitens is a top candidate in the GOP primary to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. Other Republican candidates include state Attorney General Eric Schmitt; Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who has been endorsed by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley; Rep. Billy Long; state Sen. Dave Schatz; and attorney Mark McCloskey, who grabbed headlines for brandishing a rifle at Black Lives Matter protesters outside his home in 2020.

All of Greitens' GOP opponents called on him to drop out of the race after his ex-wife's domestic abuse allegations came to light in March.

Former President Donald Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate in the GOP primary.