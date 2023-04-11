New TV ad ties Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron to Manhattan D.A.

Ahead of next month's Republican primary in the Kentucky's governor's, one outside group is out with a new TV ad tying state Attorney General Daniel Cameron to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg has faced attacks from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans since he brought charges against Trump in New York last week over hush money payments made to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The new TV ad from Commonwealth PAC, a group backing former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft in the GOP primary, features a clip of Cameron talking about a plan to "move to a no-money bail system." Then the ad displays a clip of Bragg backing a plan to eliminate cash bail.

Later, the narrator says, "Cameron agrees with the George Soros-backed D.A. who prosecuted Trump."

As the narrator says this, a photo of Cameron and a photo of Bragg, both Black men, are placed next to each other, alongside text that says, "Cameron and Bragg: Against cash bail."

At the end of the ad, the narrator says, "Daniel Cameron, Kentucky's soft on crime teddy bear."

So far, Commonwealth PAC has spent over $1.5 million airing campaign ads in the primary, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm. Craft's campaign has also spent $3.7 million so far on ads.

Another outside group backing Cameron, Bluegrass Freedom Action, has spent $424,000 on ads supporting his campaign. Cameron has not spent any money on the airwaves so far.

Craft and Cameron are among the top Republican candidates competing in the May 16 primary to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.