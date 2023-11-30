Nikki Haley’s first TV ad subtly dings Biden and Trump — but not by name

Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign is launching its first TV ad Friday, which features Haley arguing the country has to “leave behind the chaos and drama of the past.”

Although the spot doesn’t mention President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump, the message aligns with an argument she often makes on the campaign trail: that “you can’t beat Democratic chaos with Republican chaos.” Even though she was “proud to serve in former President Trump’s administration,” she often says, “rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him.”

The 30 second spot features clips of Haley from her time as ambassador to the United Nations, including a visit to Israel. She argues in the ad, “Americans feel the chaos all around them,” citing “chaos in our streets and college campuses” and ongoing foreign conflicts involving Russia, China and Iran.

The ad ends with Haley advocating, “It’s time for a new generation of conservative leadership. We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose.”

“Americans are tired of the chaos and drama of the past,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement about the ad release. “Nikki Haley is the one candidate who offers both a new conservative direction for the country and is a hands-down winner against Joe Biden.”

The ad is running as part of a $10 million buy on broadcast, cable TV and digital platforms in Iowa and New Hampshire. Previously, her campaign has relied on the Haley-aligned super PAC, SFA Fund Inc, to give air cover to the campaign.

SFA Fund has spent more on ads than any other group or campaign in the GOP presidential race this month, according to ad spending data from AdImpact.

The start of Haley’s big campaign ad buy follows Haley receiving the endorsement of Americans for Prosperity, a political network backed by billionaire Charles Koch, which will offer Haley’s campaign a financial and grassroots boost going forward.