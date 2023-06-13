North Dakota senators back Gov. Doug Burgum for president

North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum has picked up his first congressional endorsements, winning the backing of his state's two Republican senators.

"Big time," Sen. Kevin Cramer replied when asked by NBC News on Tuesday if he is endorsing Burgum.

GOP Sen. John Hoeven also told Politico on Tuesday that he would be backing Burgum. Hoeven suggested back in May — before Burgum launched his campaign — that he would back Burgum, telling the local radio station WDAY, "Obviously I support him and we’ll see how it goes."

Cramer had signaled that he could support Burgum, telling The Forum newspaper last week when Burgum entered the race: "It’s hard not to be in Doug Burgum’s corner. I think it’s such a great thing for our state. Doug would be a good Republican nominee and be an excellent candidate and an excellent president."

When Hoeven was serving as governor in 2009 Hoven bestowed Burgum with the sate's highest citizen honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, for his work as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, according to Burgum's biography on his state website.

Burgum, who was first elected in 2016, built up his own personal fortune as a software CEO and venture capitalist.

Just two other presidential contenders have earned endorsements from sitting senators. South Dakota's two Republican senators — John Thune and Mike Rounds — have endorsed GOP Sen. Tim Scott.

And former President Donald Trump has support from 10 GOP senators.