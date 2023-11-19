A number of public polls show young voters turning on Biden

The NBC News poll isn’t the only one showing Biden struggling with young voters.

The latest national NBC News poll finds President Joe Biden trailing former President Donald Trump among young voters ages 18 to 34 — with Trump getting support from 46% of these young voters and Biden getting 42%.

This is a striking finding, given that Biden won voters ages 18 to 29 by more than 20 points in the 2020 presidential election, according to the national exit poll.

And Biden was leading Trump among 18- to 34-year-old voters by similar margins in the June 2023 and Sept. 2023 NBC News polls.

The survey measured 250 of these young voters, with the margin of error among this subgroup at plus or minus 6.2 percentage points.

That means Trump's advantage among young voters in the poll is well within the margin of error — but the shift against Biden is not.

The NBC News poll isn’t the only recent poll showing President Biden struggling with young voters, especially after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

CNN’s recent national poll had Trump ahead of Biden by 1 point among voters ages 18 to 34.

Quinnipiac University had Biden ahead by 9 points in that subgroup.

The national Fox News poll had Biden up 7 points among that age group.

And the recent New York Times/Siena College battleground state polling had Biden ahead by just 1 point among voters ages 18 to 34.

There are recent counter-examples, too: CBS News' most recent poll showed Biden leading Trump by a 2020-like margin of 25 points among voters ages 18 to 29.

But while they could shift back between now and Election Day 2024, the bulk of recent public polling suggests a major shift among young voters against Biden compared to when he won in 2020.