Obama featured in new digital ads in battleground states

Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning in new ads for several Democratic candidates — Senate candidates John Fetterman, Pa. and Mandela Barnes, Wis., as well as Democratic governors J.B. Pritzker, Ill. and Tony Evers, Wis.

In two new ads in Pennsylvania — one digital and one radio — the former president focuses on access to abortion rights and protecting democracy as reasons to vote for Fetterman in November's midterm election.

"When the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians," Obama says in the digital ad, which is 30 seconds long.

In a 60 second radio ad, Obama also focused on Fetterman's work on criminal justice.

"John has always cared about making our communities stronger. As mayor he worked to stop gun violence which helped lead to five years of zero gun deaths," Obama says.

He adds, "As Lieutenant Governor, John chairs the Board of Pardons and has helped people who were wrongfully convicted."

In a digital ad in Wisconsin, Obama tells viewers, "I'm proud to endorse Mandela Barnes, someone with humble roots who understands the challenges folks are facing."

In another, he tells viewers "If you care about protecting your right to vote, protecting access to abortion and investing in our kids' public education, you need to get out and vote for my friend, Governor Tony Evers."

The ads were announced by the individual campaigns over recent days and this is the first series of ads Obama has been featured in this cycle. The former president is also heading to several states to campaign with Democratic nominees in the next few weeks.

Those states include Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Two of those states — Georgia and Wisconsin — have major Senate races that Democrats are eyeing to keep or expand their Senate majority. And in Michigan, there is a major gubernatorial race, as well as several House races that have gotten more competitive in recent weeks.