Obama plans Georgia rally next week to boost Warnock

Former President Barack Obama is heading to Georgia next week to rally supporters for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the state's Senate runoff on Dec. 6.

Obama will campaign with Warnock on Dec. 1, and encourage Georgians' to cast early ballots, per the former president's team.

Obama's office noted that after his Oct. 28 rally for Warnock, attendees “signed up to complete hundreds of door knocking shifts.”

Early voting for the Senate runoff between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker begins on Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 2. The state's new voting law reduced the early voting period.