Obama stars in Warnock's closing runoff ad

In his latest TV ad ahead of the the Georgia Senate runoff election next week, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock features former President Barack Obama, who urges voters to re-elect Warnock.

"There aren’t a lot of people in Washington like Reverend Warnock, and that’s exactly why we need to send him back," Obama says in the ad.

He adds, "This is going be a close race and we can't afford to get it wrong. So make your voice heard. Please join me in supporting Raphael Warnock for Senate."

This is the latest ad Obama has appeared in for this year's midterm elections. Ahead of Election Day in November, he was featured in ads in Illinois' gubernatorial race, Wisconsin's Senate and governors' contests and Pennsylvania's Senate race.

He also campaigned in Georgia for Warnock in late October and is planning to head back to the state on Dec. 1 to rally again for the incumbent senator.

This ad brings Warnock's total ad spending in the runoff to over $17 million so far, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm. His opponent, Republican nominee Herschel Walker has spent just over $7 million in the same time frame.

This also reflects the broader spending pattern, as Democrats have spent $37 million since November's Election Day, compared to just under $17 million spent by Republicans, according to AdImpact.