Obama will stump in Nevada for embattled Democrats

Former President Barack Obama is headed to Las Vegas next month to offer a much-needed lift to Democrats in one of the most pivotal battleground states in the country.

Obama’s visit, scheduled for Nov. 1, is timed to energize voters in the final days of early voting, which ends Nov. 4 in the state. Early voting begins Saturday in Nevada.

In the final weeks of the midterms, Nevada Democrats are increasingly showing signs of struggle with the balance of the Senate possibly hinging on whether Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto can hold onto her seat.

Cortez Masto’s contest against Republican Adam Laxalt is rated a toss-up by the Cook Political Report. But Gov. Steve Sisolak is also endangered as are several Democratic House seats.

While Trump boosted Laxalt and other Republicans in a Nevada rally earlier this month, Democrats have lacked a comparable national figure who could excite the base. President Joe Biden’s favorability is under water in Nevada amid a struggling economy and high gas prices.

The Associated Press first reported the news of Obama’s Nevada visit. On Saturday, Obama’s team announced he would also visit Georgia and Michigan. On Friday, NBC News first reported Obama would head to Wisconsin to boost Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers.

Obama is also scheduled to visit Atlanta on Oct. 28 and both Detroit and Wisconsin on Oct. 29.

“Given the high stakes of this year’s midterm elections, President Obama wants to do his part to help Democrats win next month,” read a statement from Obama’s office released Saturday. “He looks forward to stumping for candidates up and down the ballot, especially in races and states that will have consequences for the administration of 2024 elections.”