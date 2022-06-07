Ocasio-Cortez backs Democratic campaign leader's primary challenger

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is endorsing the primary challenger running to defeat the head of the House Democratic campaign arm, a rare move from a sitting member of Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez's plans to endorse state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi's bid against Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney were first reported by the New York Times. Biaggi quickly retweeted the Times' story and included a statement from Ocasio-Cortez.

The move comes weeks after redistricting roiled the state's House Democratic caucus, exposing divisions between incumbent members of Congress.

An outside expert had to draw a new congressional map after a state judge overruled the legislature's proposed plan. That new map sparked a scramble that led to a handful of Democratic members running against each other.

Maloney avoided that fate when his home was drawn into the district that included much of progressive Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones' current seat. Jones decided to run in a different district instead of facing off against Maloney, a powerful member of party leadership.

Maloney's decision to run in the new district — a more friendly one for Democrats compared to what was left of his old district — prompted some criticism from progressives. Ocasio-Cortez called on Maloney to resign his post leading the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, telling Politico the decision "further imperils our majority.” Maloney has defended the decision by noting that the new map put him in that new district.

Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed some challengers to Democratic incumbents in the past and she's no stranger to taking on her party's leadership. She defeated a top Democrat herself, besting former Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley in a primary in 2018.