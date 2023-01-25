One candidate has dropped more than $1 million on ads in Kentucky's gubernatorial race

Less than one month into the 2023 Kentucky governor's race, Republican Kelly Craft has already spent more than $1 million on ads.

Craft, who served as the ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump's administration, has dropped more than $1.1 million on ads as she works to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

So far she is the only candidate in the GOP field, which includes state Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who has spent notable funds on the airwaves. Craft, who is married to billionaire coal executive Joe Craft, has also led the GOP field in fundraising, per the Louisville Courier Journal.

Craft has launched four TV ads tracked by AdImpact so far, largely focused on highlighting her own biography and criticizing Beshear. Her latest spot highlighting on immigration, and includes footage of Craft at the southern border.

"Joe Biden and Andy Beshear are ignoring the border crisis, but it’s not just down here," Craft says in the ad. "Right here in Kentucky, we have our own border crisis. Criminal and illegal drugs like fentanyl are flooding into our state, ravaging our communities."

The GOP primary is set for May 16.