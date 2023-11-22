One in five voters use TikTok daily, poll finds

One in five voters use TikTok at least once a day, according to the latest NBC News national poll.

The survey comes as the social media app has raised national security concerns due to its ties to China.

While 79% of voters surveyed say they do not use the app daily, higher shares of young voters — particularly younger women and voters of color –say they regularly use TikTok.

Among young voters ages 18-34, 41% say they use the app once a day or more, and 42% of women ages 18-49 regularly use TikTok.

Higher shares of voters of color also report using the app daily, including 35% of Latino voters and 32% of Black voters, compared to 16% of white voters.

Democrats and independents are also more likely to regularly use the app, with nearly one in four voters in both groups saying they use it at least once a day. Just 16% of Republicans say the same.

Yet what also stands out from the polling are TikTok users’ views on the Israel-Hamas war and on President Joe Biden, compared with young voters who don’t use the app.

As voters continue to learn about the Israel-Hamas war through the app, the poll finds that young TikTok users are less likely to support more military aid and funding for Israel. Just 29% of TikTok users ages 18-34 favor that additional support, compared with 40% of young voters who don’t use the app (and 55% of all voters).

Meanwhile, 73% of young TikTok-using voters support more humanitarian aid for Gaza, versus 64% of non-TikTok-using young voters (and 58% of all voters).

TikTok critics have claimed that the app is biased against Israel.

The poll also underscores President Joe Biden’s struggles with younger voters, particularly among those who use TikTok.

Biden leads Donald Trump by just 2 points among young TikTok users (45% to 43%), even though these voters overwhelmingly identify as Democrats in the poll.

“He’s underperforming here, and that’s something to be aware of as well as his lower ratings for handling the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff.

The NBC News poll was conducted Nov. 10-14 and surveyed 1,000 registered voters — 833 by cellphone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.