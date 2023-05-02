One potential Cardin replacement has an early cash lead

The race to fill Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin's Senate seat after he retires in 2024 will be one to watch, with public officials from all levels of government expected to consider a bid. The eventual field could include one or several member of the state's House delegation.

Here's a look at the first quarter fundraising totals for each member of Maryland's congressional delegation (in order of how much campaign cash they have banked away), as House members regularly consider running for a promotion when a Senate seat opens up.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D - 8th District)

Raskin has been serving in Congress since 2017. He became a more widely-known figure in the House during the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump in 2021, where Raskin served as the lead impeachment manager.

His high profile could be a big asset for a potential Senate run, but he was recently diagnosed with cancer and has undergone treatment for that ailment.

He said last week that he is in remission, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll mount a campaign for Senate.

In the first three months of this year, Raskin raised $509,000, the most of any member of the state’s congressional delegation. He reported having $3.3 million on hand at the end of that period.

Rep. C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger III (D - 2nd District)

Ruppersberger is embarking on his 11th term in Congress. He was first elected to serve in this district in 2002.

At age 77, he is only two years younger than Cardin.

Ruppersberger raised $150,000 in the first quarter of 2023, double the $75,000 he raised in the first quarter of 2021. He ended March of this year with $938,000 in his campaign account.

Rep. Andy Harris (R - 1st District)

Harris is the state's lone Republican in Congress, winning re-election in 2022 with 54% of the vote.

In the first quarter of this year, he raised $223,000, not far off from the $239,000 he raised in the first quarter of 2021. At the end of the first quarter of this year, Harris reported $929,000 on hand.

Harris hasn't made any indication that he'll run for Senate, and could easily choose to remain in a safe House seat, rather than run for Senate in a heavily Democratic state.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D - 5th District)

Hoyer is the longest-serving current member of the Maryland House delegation, having represented this district since 1981. At 83, he is older than Cardin and recently stepped down from his position as House Majority Leader, calling for a new generation of Democratic leaders in the House.

Assuming he doesn’t mount a surprise bid himself, Hoyer’s endorsement will likely be sought after by the potential candidates.

In the first quarter of 2023, he raised $138,000 and reported having $707,000 in his campaign account at the end of March.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D - 7th District)

Mfume returned to the House in 2021 after serving five consecutive terms in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Mfume ran for Senate in 2006 and lost to Cardin. But he’s 74 years old now, and would have to ramp up his fundraising ahead of a possible Senate run.

In the first quarter of 2023, Mfume raised just $4,000, but reported having $553,000 on hand at the end of March.

Rep. John Sarbanes (D - 3rd District)

Sarbanes has been serving in the House since 2007. He is the son of former Sen. Paul Sarbanes, who served in the Senate for 30 years, until 2007.

If Sarbanes wants to follow in his father's footsteps and run for Senate he'd have to ramp up his fundraising operation pretty quickly.

He raised just $11,000 in the first quarter of 2021, and had $478,000 on hand as of March 31.

Rep. David Trone (D - 6th District)

Trone has been representing the 6th district since 2019. He's expected to consider a campaign for Senate and has the ability to spend much of his own fortune on a campaign.

In 2016, he ran unsuccessfully for Congress for the first time and spent $13 million of his own money on his campaign. In 2018, he won the Democratic nomination, and eventually the general election, for his district after shelling out $12 million.

Trone has spent millions before, and could do so again if he decides to run for Senate.

In the first quarter of this year, he raised $185,000 and reported having $171,000 in his campaign coffers.

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D - 4th District)

Ivey is serving his first term in the House in a solidly Democratic district. Before running for Congress, Ivey served as the state’s attorney for Prince George’s County until 2011.

It’s relatively rare for first-term lawmakers to immediately run for Senate. Ivey raised $108,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and ended the quarter with $155,000 on hand.