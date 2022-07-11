Oprah lends her voice to Wes Moore's Maryland gov bid

Former nonprofit CEO and best-selling author Wes Moore, who is running in the crowded Maryland Democratic governors's race, is up with a new ad narrated by arguably his most famous supporter — Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey is lending her star power to Moore’s candidacy just over a week before the competitive July 19 primary. The spot largely recounts Moore’s bio — in her words, he’s been a “Rhodes scholar, a captain in the army, CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations” who has spent “a life spent lifting up others the type of transformational leader that these times demand.”

The media mogul and philanthropist also recently co-hosted a virtual fundraiser for Moore, who reminisced about calling Winfrey on Jan. 6, 2021 to tell her he was considering running for governor.

Moore is running against a handful of experienced Democrats including former Democratic National Committee chairman and federal Labor Secretary Tom Perez, state Comptroller Peter Franchot, former federal Education Secretary John King and former state Attorney General Doug Gansler.