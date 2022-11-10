Almost two days after polls closed across the country, partisan control of the House is still up for grabs, even though Republicans still appear to have the inside track.

The NBC News Decision Desk currently projects the partisan breakdown of the House to end up around 221 seats for Republicans and 214 for Democrats, plus-or-minus seven seats. (Remember, a party needs 218 seats to win the majority.)

Ahead of Election Day, the NBC News Political Unit laid out eight House races that would be key to the quest for House control — we said Democrats would need to largely run the table in these races if they were going to end up holding on.

So far, Democrats have won three, Republicans two, and three are still yet to to be projected by our Decision Desk.

Here's a rundown of where things stand in these key races, with vote totals as of 9 a.m. EST on Nov. 10:

Minnesota's 2nd District: Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is projected to defeat Republican Tyler Kistner (51% to 46% with 96% of the projected vote in).

Pennsylvania's 8th District: Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright is projected to defeat Republican Jim Bognet (51% to 49% with 96% of the projected vote in).

North Carolina's 13th District: Democrat Wiley Nickel is projected to defeat Republican Bo Hines (51% to 49% with 99% of the projected vote in).

Nebraska's 2nd District: Republican Rep. Don Bacon is projected to defeat Democrat Tony Vargas (52% to 48% with 98% of the projected vote in).

Virginia's 2nd District: Republican Jen Kiggans is projected to defeat Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria (52% to 48% with 99% of the projected vote in).

Nevada's 3rd District: Democratic Rep. Susie Lee leads Republican April Becker (51% to 49% with 88% of the projected vote in).

California's 22nd District: Republican Rep. David Valadao leads Democrat Rudy Salas (54% to 46% with 30% of the projected vote in).

Colorado's 8th District: Democrat Yadira Caraveo leads Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer (48.3% to 47.9% with 78% of the projected vote in).