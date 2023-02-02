Pelosi backs Schiff in California Senate race

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she is backing Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff in California's Senate race — if Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein decides not to run for re-election.

Feinstein has not yet said if she is running for a sixth term next year. But that hasn't stopped other Democrats, including Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter, from jumping into the race.

"If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support. If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy," Pelosi said in a statement released by Schiff's Senate campaign."

"In his service in the House, he has focused on strengthening our Democracy with justice and on building an economy that works for all," Pelosi said.

Schiff has been a staunch Pelosi ally, and the former speaker tapped him to lead the team managing former President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

"Every time I have asked Adam to take on the tough fight against extremist forces, he has responded with integrity, strength and success," Pelosi said.

And Schiff and Porter may not be the only House members who decide to run for Senate. Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee is also considering a run.

Schiff responded to the endorsement, writing on Twitter that Pelosi "has been a friend and mentor throughout my time in Congress."