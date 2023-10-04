IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pennsylvania poll shows tight race between Biden and Trump

The battleground-state survey paints the same picture as national polls showing a close 2024 race.

By Mark Murray

Battleground state polling of the 2024 race has been sparse lately, but a new one from Quinnipiac University finds President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump essentially tied in all-important Pennsylvania, with Trump getting support from 47% of registered voters and Biden getting 45% in a hypothetical matchup.

That finding is consistent with most national polls also showing a deadlocked race between the two frontrunners more than a year before Election Day 2024.

Notably, the same poll has incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., leading likely Republican challenger Dave McCormick by 6 points among registered voters in that 2024 Senate race, 50% to 44%.

Casey's overperformance compared to Biden is being driven by independent voters.

Other findings in the Pennsylvania poll:

  • Trump enjoys a large lead over his GOP rivals in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, with Trump at 61% among registered GOP voters, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting 14% and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley at 8%.
  • Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro enjoys a 46% favorable, 27% unfavorable rating in the state (+19), while Casey’s rating is 42% favorable, 26% unfavorable (+16) and Sen. John Fetterman’s, D-Pa., is 39% favorable, 46% unfavorable (-7) after his tough 2022 campaign.
  • Fifty-three percent of Pennsylvania voters say they approve of Shapiro’s job performance, compared with 41% who approve of Biden’s job as president.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 among 1,725 registered voters in Pennsylvania, and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 2.4 percentage points.

