Peters will again chair the Senate Democrats' campaign arm

Sen Gary Peters, D-Mich., will return to his role leading the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the group confirmed Monday.

The Michigan senator ran the Senate Democrats' campaign arm during the 2022 cycle, a historically strong one for Democrats when they added to their 50-50 majority in a year many had forecasted they would suffer significant losses.

Peters initially told NBC News in December he would not stay on for another term. When asked about whether the DSCC should endorse newly independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema or support a Democratic candidate, Peters said in December: "I’m really happy to say: That’s the job of the next the DSCC chair, who will have to make that determination.”

But instead, he will helm the committee ahead of another difficult cycle — one where Democrats will almost unilaterally be on defense.

The DSCC confirmed the news in a statement, adding that California Sen. Alex Padilla and Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith will serve as vice chairs.

“Gary is a battle tested, proven winner whose hard work led Senate Democrats to defy the political odds and to one of our best midterm results in recent history. Under his leadership we will continue our campaign victories in 2024,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.