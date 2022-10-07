Planned Parenthood launches digital ad campaign in 11 House districts

Planned Parenthood Action Fund is launching a new $2 million digital ad campaign Friday focused on abortion, targeting 11 House members in competitive races.

The ads, which will run on a variety of digital platforms including social media platforms, YouTube and streaming, mention the threat of a national abortion ban, per an announcement shared first with NBC News.

The ads thank five House Democrats — Kansas' Sharice Davids, Washington's Kim Schrier, Nevada's Dina Titus, New Hampshire's Chris Pappas — for opposing such a ban. And the new campaign will target six House Republicans — California's David Valadao, Mike Garcia and Michelle Steel, as well as New Mexico's Yvette Herrell, Ohio's Steve Chabot and North Carolina's Ted Budd.

All but Steel are in races the Cook Political Report rates as Toss ups, and Budd is locked in a competitive race for Senate.

The new campaign comes as Democrats have made abortion a central issue in competitive races across the country following the Supreme Court's overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision earlier this year. Planned Parenthood Action Fund announced earlier this year that it would join EMILY's List and NARAL Pro-Choice in spending $150 million on the midterms, per Politico.