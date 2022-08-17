Planned Parenthood plans to spend $50 million on midterm elections

With abortion emerging as a top issue in the midterm elections, Planned Parenthood is planning its largest political investment yet. The group announced Wednesday it is expecting to spend $50 million on the midterm elections through its political and advocacy organizations.

The group announced the new initiative Wednesday, dubbed "Take Control 2022," which will target six million voters across nine battleground states through ads, canvassing, phone banking and volunteer programs.

“Big stakes require big investment, which is why this fall Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations will run our largest-ever electoral campaign to preserve and expand abortion access in as many states as possible,” Planned Parenthood Votes executive director Jenny Lawson said in a statement. “From now until Election Day, we’ll make sure voters know who’s on their side and channel their dissent into political power at the ballot box.”

The group's press release announcing the initiative noted the program will "leverage" the support Planned Parenthood has received following the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer reversing the federal right to an abortion.

The investments will initially focus on nine states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.