Polish PM re-affirms U.S. relations amidst document leak

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reinforced the commitment between his nation and the United States after a leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents indicating Ukraine’s counteroffensive tactics may fall short of its goals.

Morawiecki, after a bilateral meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris last week, said it’s “unfortunate” that the documents were leaked but that it is not the first time it’s happened.

“I know that there will be new procedures implemented to avoid those unfortunate happenings in the future," Morawiecki said in an interview on Meet the Press NOW.

Morawiecki, who emphasized that Russia’s army is not to be underestimated, agreed with one of the leaked assessments that the war could last several years longer.

“We are not calculating a precise date,” Morawiecki said. “We are simply observing what is happening on the front line on the battlefield and accordingly, we try to adapt to the situation and work through our diplomacy with our partners and with our partners in Western Europe to support Ukraine.”

Morawiecki stressed growing fatigue amongst both Polish and American populations as the war drags on, but he emphasized Poland’s commitment to taking in Ukrainian refugees, who he says contribute to GDP growth and “do not create serious problems.”

“I do worry about fatigue. … There is lots of uneasiness and anxiety, rightly so, amongst our farmers and this has created lots of political turmoil,” Morawiecki said, “I am worried about the fatigue of public opinion in the United States which is going to impact probably the thinking of many politicians. … This can have a serious impact on the attitude towards Ukraine.”

Morawiecki drove home that a lack of commitment to Ukraine could cause instability for decades, something he says elites in both Europe and the U.S. must understand in order to “work out any equilibrium” if Russia prevails.

Morawiecki said he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held accountable for the war but that there is “not enough teeth” to the arrest warrant the International Criminal Court released against Putin last month.

Morawiecki also addressed tightening relations between China and Russia, saying China is a serious country and that the growing relationship could be a “marriage of convenience” or a closer alliance that would be a “huge jeopardy for the rest of the world.”