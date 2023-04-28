IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The scene of a shooting in lower Manhattan on Sept. 1, 2022.Spencer Platt / Getty Images file

Poll: 28% say they've been affected by gun violence

People of color and Democrats are more likely to say their close circle has experienced gun violence than white people and Republicans.

By Ben Kamisar

More than one in four Americans say they themselves, their family, a friend or a coworker has been the victim of gun violence, according to a new national NBC News poll.

Twenty-eight percent say that they have been affected by gun violence in that way, while 72% say that they have not.

But the gun violence experience does not appear to be shared evenly across the country, with significant demographic and partisan differences.

Just 20% of Republicans say that they or someone in their orbit has been a victim of gun violence, compared to 30% of independents and 34% of Democrats.

People of color were more likely to say they've experienced gun violence through this lens than white people. Among whites, 23% say that themselves or someone in their orbit is a gun violence victim, compared to 31% of Hispanics and 46% of Blacks.

The NBC News poll was conducted April 14-18 of 1,000 adults — including 861 reached by cell phone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

