Poll: 61% would carry protest signs. Here's what they'd say

61% of registered voters in the latest NBC News Poll say they are upset enough about an issue to carry a protest sign for a day. That's up from September 2015, the last time the question was polled, when 55% of respondents said the same.

When asked what their sign would say, voters were given a chance to respond freely, rather than pick from a pre-selected list of choices.

Among Republicans, "Impeach Biden" is the most likely answer. But, other slogans like, "Protect our freedom," "Protect Second Amendment," and "Stop Democrats," are common answers as well.

Among Democrats, "Women's Rights" was the most common response, followed by "Prosecute Trump," "Equal Rights," "Black Lives Matter," and "Abortion Rights."

Overall, 79% of Democrats said they would carry a protest sign for a day, while only 56% of independents and 48% of Republicans said they would.

Among demographic groups, women aged 18-49 are the most likely to say so, with 73% of that group saying they would display a sign for a day. That’s followed by 69% of white, college educated voters.

The August NBC News/Hart Research Associates/Public Opinion Strategies survey polled 1,000 registered voters from August 12 to August 16. The margin of error in the survey is ±3.10%.

Only a quarter of respondents on August 13 and August 14 and all respondents on August 15 had the opportunity to tell pollsters what their protest sign would say if answered yes to a previous question, which asked if they would carry a protest sign for a day if they could.