Poll: 61% of Republicans still believe Biden didn’t win fair and square in 2020

Nearly a third of Americans — including six-in-10 Republicans — continue to hold the debunked belief that President Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 presidential election legitimately, according to a new Monmouth University poll released the day before the House Jan. 6 Committee holds its latest public hearing.

Twenty-nine percent of all respondents, as well as 61% of Republicans, say that Biden won due to voter fraud.

That’s compared with 63% of all Americans who say Biden won fair and square in 2020, and those results are fairly consistent with Monmouth’s previous polls on this question over the past two years.

The Jan. 6 Committee, which resumes its public hearings on Wednesday, has revealed key Trump campaign and administration officials admitting that Trump did not win in 2020 — and that the former president was told that.

“I was in the Oval Office and at some point in the conversation … the lead data person was brought on, and I remember he delivered to the president pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose,” Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told the committee.

“I remember a call with [White House Chief of Staff Mark] Meadows where Mr. Meadows was asking me what I was finding and if I was finding anything. And I remember sharing with him that we weren’t finding anything that would be sufficient to um change the results in any of the key states,” said Trump campaign lawyer Alex Cannon.

“I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bullsh!%,” former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr said.

The Monmouth poll also finds 38% of respondents saying that former President Donald Trump was “directly responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, another 25% saying Trump “encouraged” those who were involved, and 33% saying Trump “did nothing wrong.”

Additionally, 41% say they favor charging Trump with crimes related to his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, while 34% say they oppose the effort; 25% say they aren’t sure.

And 33% believe Trump standing trial for his involvement on Jan. 6 would help America’s political stability, 38% say it would hurt it, and another 25% say it would have no impact.

The Monmouth University national poll was conducted Sept. 21-25 of 806 national adults, and it has an overall margin of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points.