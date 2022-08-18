IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

President Joe Biden departs the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on July 20, 2022.
President Joe Biden departs the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on July 20, 2022.Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

Poll: 73% of college Democrats don’t want Biden to run in 2024

NBC News/Generation Lab survey also shows that 43% of college Republicans don’t want Donald Trump to seek another term. 

By Mark Murray


Nearly three-quarters of college Democratic voters say they don’t believe President Joe Biden should run for re-election in 2024, according to an online NBC News/Generation Lab poll of incoming second-year students. 

In the poll, 73% of these Democratic students — who attend either two- or four-year institutions — don’t believe Biden should run for president two years from now, while 27% believe he should. 

That’s compared with 43% of second-year college Republican voters who say former President Donald Trump should not run for president in 2024, versus 57% who say he should run. 

The NBC News/Generation Lab poll of the Class of 2025 — following a look a year ago as these students first entered college — was conducted Aug. 12-17 during a relatively strong stretch of news for Biden.

The Senate passed its climate/health care legislation on Aug. 7; the House passed it on Aug. 12; the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 528,000 jobs were created in July; and scandals, controversies and investigations regarding Trump dominated the political news. 

Still, the NBC News/Generation Lab poll finds that just 42% of all incoming second-year college students say they approve of Biden’s job as president, including just 2% who strongly approve, while 57% disapprove of his performance as president. 

That’s down from the 58% who approved of Biden’s job when NBC News and Generation Lab checked in with them in 2021, as they were entering their first year of college.

The NBC News/Generation Lab poll was conducted Aug. 12-17 of 1,077 rising college sophomores — from either two- or four-year institutions –and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.

 

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.