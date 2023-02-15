Poll: Americans more aware but skeptical of artificial intelligence

Americans are continuing to learn more about artificial intelligence, but they remain skeptical of the impact the technology will have on society, according to a new survey from Monmouth University.

The survey finds 91% of Americans say they have heard about the technology, 21-point increase since April 2015. And 35% say they have read or heard "a lot" about artificial intelligence, a 23-point increase since 2015.

But just 9% of those surveyed say artificial intelligence will do "more good than harm" for society, while 41% say it would do more harm than good and 46% say it will do an equal amount of harm and good.

The survey comes as Congress has weighed how to regulate the emerging technology.

The Monmouth University Poll surveyed 805 adults via telephone interview from Jan. 26-30. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.