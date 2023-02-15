IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

The OpenAI logo reflected in an eye.
The OpenAI logo reflected in an eye. Jaap Arriens / Sipa USA via AP

Poll: Americans more aware but skeptical of artificial intelligence

A new poll from Monmouth University found just 9% of Americans who believe artificial intelligence will do "more good than harm."

By Bridget Bowman

Americans are continuing to learn more about artificial intelligence, but they remain skeptical of the impact the technology will have on society, according to a new survey from Monmouth University.

The survey finds 91% of Americans say they have heard about the technology, 21-point increase since April 2015. And 35% say they have read or heard "a lot" about artificial intelligence, a 23-point increase since 2015.

Congress faces question over how to regulate AI technologies

Feb. 14, 202303:41

But just 9% of those surveyed say artificial intelligence will do "more good than harm" for society, while 41% say it would do more harm than good and 46% say it will do an equal amount of harm and good.

The survey comes as Congress has weighed how to regulate the emerging technology.

The Monmouth University Poll surveyed 805 adults via telephone interview from Jan. 26-30. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.

Bridget Bowman

Bridget Bowman is a deputy editor for NBC's Political Unit. 