Poll: Americans worry House GOP will spend too much time on investigations

A majority of Americans believe that Republicans will spend too much time investigating President Joe Biden and not enough time on other priorities, according to new data from the NBC News poll.

Fifty-five percent of adults share that sentiment, while 31% of adults believe the GOP will strike the right balance and 11% say the GOP won't spend enough time on investigating Biden.

Majorities of independents and Democrats believe the GOP will spend too much time on investigations into Biden, while a majority of Republicans believe they'll spend too little time.

When asked what investigation they believe is most important for House Republicans to pursue, the top one is an investigation into Biden's son Hunter, and the information found on his laptop as well as his foreign business dealings.

While no potential investigation earned support from the majority of adults polled, 31% pick the investigation into Hunter Biden as their most important. It is also the most popular investigation for Republicans (52%) and independents (30%), but tied for the least important investigation among Democrats, of which only 9% call it the most important investigation.

Eleven percent say the GOP won’t spend enough time on investigating Biden.

A Hunter Biden investigation is far more popular among Republicans who consider themselves primarily Trump supporters (it's the top choice of 65% of them) than supporters of the Republican Party (it's the top choice of 46% of them), although it remains the most popular choice among both sets of Republicans.

The second-most popular investigation is one into the Department of Homeland Security's handling of the border with Mexico, the selection of 27% of respondents.

Twenty-five percent choose an investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents; 24% choose an investigation into federal agencies like the IRS and FBI; and 22% choose one into the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Thirty-one percent of adults say Republicans shouldn't be investigating this issue – including 8% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 54% of Democrats.