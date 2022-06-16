Poll: After arrest, Kelly leads in Michigan Governor's GOP race

A new EPIC-MRA poll of Michigan finds arrested gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley leading the GOP primary field, albeit within the poll’s margin of error.

The poll was conducted June 10-13 — after Kelley’s June 9 arrest for his suspected involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The poll’s margin of error is plus-minus 4.9 percentage points.

Ryan Kelley 17%

Garrett Soldano 13%

Kevin Rinke 12%

Tudor Dixon 5%

Undecided 45%

Kelley’s arrest hasn’t been the only development that has shaken up the GOP contest for the right to challenge Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

Earlier, multiple candidates, including supposed frontrunner James Craig, were ruled to be ineligible for the ballot — after not submitting enough valid signatures.