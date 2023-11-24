IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the Supreme Court
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the Supreme Court on June 25, 2022, the day after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.Hannah Beier for NBC News

Poll: Democracy, abortion are top priorities for single-issue voters

LatestNBC News poll finds protecting democracy and abortion are top of mind for single-issue voters.

By Bridget Bowman

Voters who may decide to vote for or against a candidate on a single issue tend to prioritize protecting democracy or constitutional rights and abortion, according to the latest national NBC News poll

Asked if there was one issue that’s so important they would vote for or against a candidate based on that issue alone, 19% of registered voters answered with protecting democracy or constitutional rights, while 18% said abortion was their single-most important issue.

Those responses were followed by immigration or border security (14%), guns (9%), the Israel-Hamas war (5%) and LGBTQ issues (4%). One in five voters said none of the issues listed would be so important to determine their vote for or against a candidate. 

The largest share of single-issue GOP voters (25%) said their vote would depend on a candidate’s stance on immigration or border security.

Among Democrats, 23% said protecting democracy or constitutional rights could determine their vote, compared to 16% of Republicans. A similar share of Democrats (24%) say they would base their vote on  abortion, compared to 14% of Republicans.

The poll also finds that the highest share of single-issue women voters (22%) say abortion is their top issue. 

The NBC News poll was conducted Nov. 10-14 and surveyed 1,000 registered voters — 833 by cellphone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Bridget Bowman

Bridget Bowman is a deputy editor for NBC's Political Unit. 