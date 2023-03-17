Gallup finds more Democrats have sympathy for Palestinians than Israelis

More Democrats have sympathy for Palestinians than for Israelis amid their ongoing conflict, according to recent polling from Gallup. The shift marks the first time since Gallup began collecting this data in 2001 that members of either party have been more sympathetic to the Palestinians.

The survey finds 49% of Democrats saying they're more sympathetic to Palestinians, while 38% say they’re more sympathetic to the Israelis.

But independents and Republicans still align more with Israelis. Among independents, 49% are more sympathetic to Israelis, while 32% are more sympathetic to the Palestinians. And Democrats' positions are dramatically different than Republicans — 78% are more sympathetic to Israelis, while just 11% say they’re more sympathetic to Palestinians.

There’s also a significant generational divide in the data: Boomers have the highest net sympathy toward Israel while the Silent Generation and Generation X are also significantly more likely to sympathize with Israel. But millennials are evenly divided.

The data is part of Gallup’s World Affairs poll, which was conducted from Feb. 1-23.