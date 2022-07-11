Poll: Majority backs new gun legislation, but few think it will have major impact

A new online Pew Research Center poll finds a clear majority of Americans — 64% — saying they approve of the gun legislation that Congress passed and that President Biden signed into law, including 32% who say they strongly approve.

Just 21% disapprove, including 11% who do so strongly.

By party, Democrats approve of the law by an 80%-9% margin, while Republicans approve by a narrower 47%-35% split.

Still, a combined 78% believe the law will do little (42%) or nothing at all (36%) to reduce gun violence, compared with 7% who think it will do a lot.

And more than six-in-10 Americans — 63% — say they would like Congress to pass another round of gun-related legislation, versus 35% who do not.

The polling was released the same day Biden held an event at the White House with gun violence survivors to mark the passage of the new laws.

The Pew poll was conducted June 27-July 4 among 6,174 adults, and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 1.8 percentage points.