Donald Trump salutes supporters during a campaign rally in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022.
Poll: Majority of Democrats and Independents say Trump should have to testify to Jan. 6 panel

But 67% of Republicans say the former president should not testify.

By Mark Murray

A new poll from Monmouth University finds that 60% of Americans believe that former President Donald Trump should have to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, while 34% say he shouldn’t have to testify.

By party, 89% of Democrats and 61% of independents say Trump should testify, versus 67% of Republican respondents who say he should not.

The poll — conducted Oct. 13-17 of 808 adults, and which has a margin of error of plus-minus 5.2 percentage points — comes after the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena the former president. Trump responded to the committee, but his 14-page letter didn’t signal whether he’d testify or not.

The Monmouth poll also finds 36% of Americans saying Trump is directly responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol; 27% saying he encouraged those involved; and 33% saying the former president did nothing wrong.

Those numbers are essentially unchanged from when Monmouth asked the same question a month ago.

And the poll finds Americans are divided about Trump’s continued presence in American political life — regardless of their views about his Jan. 6 involvement — with 47% saying his presence poses a danger, and with 50% disagreeing that he doesn’t pose a danger.

